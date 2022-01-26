Advertisement

Firefighters rescue deer caught in soccer net

Using trauma sheers, wire cutters and a knife, firefighters rescued the deer.
Using trauma sheers, wire cutters and a knife, firefighters rescued the deer.(Savannah Fire Department)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (CNN) – Some firefighters in Georgia came to the rescue of a deer that got its antlers and neck caught in soccer netting Sunday.

The Savannah Fire Department said in a social media post the deer was “extremely exhausted” and in distress.

Savannah Firefighters from Station 7 rescued a deer that was entangled in a net at the Soccer Complex Sunday. Netting...

Posted by Savannah Fire Department on Monday, January 24, 2022

Using trauma sheers, wire cutters and a knife, firefighters rescued the deer.

The post said it wobbled a bit from exhaustion, then slowly trotted away.

People commented on the post thanking the first responders for their mercy and compassion.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police say they received two reports of crimes they call ‘bank jugging’ last...
College Station police warn of ‘bank jugging’ crimes
Navasota residents given short notice of apartment foreclosure
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Essie Burns passed away Jan. 3.
Somerville family sees delays from Social Security Administration after mother’s passing without will
The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced Tuesday that it is withdrawing...
Biden administration officially withdraws vaccine rule for businesses

Latest News

Customers will be able to visit a participating McDonald’s or go on the McDonald’s app to order...
McDonald’s is selling fan-made ‘menu hacks’
A mariner is credited with saving a survivor, seen stranded on top of a capsized boat near the...
Mariner saves survivor of capsized boat
FILE - Free-ranging wild horses gallop from a watering trough on July 8, 2021, near U.S. Army...
US plans more wild horse roundups this year than ever before
A view of the Justice Department in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2015. President Joe Biden is...
Biden nominating 6 lawyers for federal prosecutor posts
A survivor of the capsized vessel was found on top of the ship's hull.
1 body found in Coast Guard search; 38 still lost off Florida