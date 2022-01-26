Harmony Public School receives technology grant for students statewide

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - More technology is coming to Harmony Public Schools including their campus here in Bryan. The Federal Communications Commission awarded the charter schools across the state a $539,000 technology grant.

It will provide computers and internet hot spots based on need. The school says this is especially important so children can have access to education during the pandemic.

Harmony has 23 campuses across the state with a focus on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

“Personally for my campus that’s a huge benefit to our students because so many of our families are low income and by being able to provide that technology to them, we are able to provide the students accelerated education outside of school. Another way to have some more social connections outside of school so the benefits to our kids are just all around amazing,” said April Crow, Harmony Public Schools Student Recruitment Coordinator.

The Bryan campus has a total of 375 students enrolled for Pre - K through 8th grade.

The grant will provide 1,000 Chromebooks and Wi-Fi hotspots for students around the state.

