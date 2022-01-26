Advertisement

Lee, Herzog Named to USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Watch List

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY – Texas A&M softball standouts Haley Lee and Makinzy Herzog garnered national preseason accolades as the duo was named to USA Softball’s Top 50 Collegiate Player of the Year Watch List, the organization announced Wednesday.

Lee, who was named a Top 25 Finalist last season, finished in the top 25 nationally in five statistical categories, while leading the Southeastern Conference and breaking the Texas A&M single-season school records in home runs (25) and slugging percentage (.955). Herzog, who brings back experience at the plate and in the circle for the Aggies, finished her junior campaign ranked No. 29 nationally with 15 doubles and No. 41 overall in total bases, while leading the team with 121 strikeouts.

Entering its 20th season, the organization’s player of the year award recognizes outstanding athletic achievement by Division I female collegiate softball players from across the nation. Lee and Herzog join 22 other seniors, eight juniors and eight sophomores on the elite list of student-athletes. The Top 25 finalists for the 2022 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award will be announced on April 20.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Navasota residents given short notice of apartment foreclosure
College Station police say they received two reports of crimes they call ‘bank jugging’ last...
College Station police warn of ‘bank jugging’ crimes
A permanent Kendra Scott, a new women’s boutique and a relocated King Ranch will all make their...
New developments coming to Century Square
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Essie Burns passed away Jan. 3.
Somerville family sees delays from Social Security Administration after mother’s passing without will

Latest News

Texas A&M men look to snap 2 game skid Wednesday in Baton Rouge
Texas A&M men look to snap 2 game skid Wednesday in Baton Rouge
Navasota boys top Royal 50-41
Navasota boys top Royal 50-41
A&M Consolidated gets home win over Brenham
A&M Consolidated gets home win over Brenham
College Station Lady Cougars wallop Waller 73-32
College Station Lady Cougars wallop Waller 73-32