Local couple offering square dancing lessons beginning February 1

Matt and Susan Barnes started dancing in 2002 and calling in 2004.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Have you ever wanted to learn how to square dance?

Matt and Susan Barnes are offering up lessons beginning February 1 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. every Tuesday for 20 weeks.

The cost is $20 per person per month (four weeks).

For more information or to join you can contact Brazos Barn Dancers here on Facebook or call 979-229-8385 or 979-229-8213 or email mattbarnescaller@gmail.com.

