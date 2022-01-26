Advertisement

Moderna begins testing omicron-matched COVID shots in adults

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Moderna has begun testing an omicron-specific COVID-19 booster in healthy adults.

The company announced Wednesday that the first participant had received a dose. Earlier this week, competitor Pfizer began a similar study of its own reformulated shots.

It’s not clear whether global health authorities will order a change to the vaccine recipe in the wake of the hugely contagious omicron variant. The original vaccines still offer good protection against death and severe illness. Studies in the U.S. and elsewhere show a booster dose strengthens that protection and improves the chances of avoiding even a milder infection.

Moderna pointed to a small study published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday that showed antibodies able to target omicron persisted for six months after a booster dose, although the levels were dropping.

Moderna’s new study will enroll about 600 people who already have received either two doses of the company’s original shots or two plus a booster dose. All the volunteers will receive a dose of the experimental omicron-matched version.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Navasota residents given short notice of apartment foreclosure
Texas Meat Market is giving back to its customers by doing a giveaway for the Super Bowl...
Texas Meat Market in Bryan targeted by social media scam
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
A permanent Kendra Scott, a new women’s boutique and a relocated King Ranch will all make their...
New developments coming to Century Square
College Station police say they received two reports of crimes they call ‘bank jugging’ last...
College Station police warn of ‘bank jugging’ crimes

Latest News

FILE - Neil Young poses for a portrait in Santa Monica, Calif. on Sept. 9, 2019. Spotify says...
Spotify says it will grant Young’s request to remove music
FILE - Gov. Ned Lamont, left, talks with Jeanne Peters, 95, during a visit to The Reservoir...
Vaccine mandate to kick in for first wave of health workers
President Biden hosts CEO roundtable at White House
President Biden hosts CEO roundtable at White House
Police say the 8-year-old girl was shot while walking with her mother when a gunman targeting...
Man, teen charged with murder in death of Chicago girl, 8
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks to lawmakers during a House Committee on...
Fed plans to raise rates as soon as March to cool inflation