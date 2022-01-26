Advertisement

Navasota boys top Royal 50-41

The Navasota boys' basketball team huddles up during their home game against Royal.
The Navasota boys' basketball team huddles up during their home game against Royal.(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota boys’ basketball team beat Royal 50-41 Tuesday night at Rattler Gym.

After falling behind 6-0, the Rattlers scored 6 straight points thanks to back-to-back fastbreak layups from Javyn Jessie. The Rattlers and Falcons were tied 8-8 after the first quarter. Navasota started to pull away in the 2nd quarter, but Jeremiah Robinson’s half-court heave at the halftime buzzer cut the Rattlers’ lead 19-16 heading into the break.

Navasota will travel to Bellville on Friday.

