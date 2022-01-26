Navasota boys top Royal 50-41

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota boys’ basketball team beat Royal 50-41 Tuesday night at Rattler Gym.

After falling behind 6-0, the Rattlers scored 6 straight points thanks to back-to-back fastbreak layups from Javyn Jessie. The Rattlers and Falcons were tied 8-8 after the first quarter. Navasota started to pull away in the 2nd quarter, but Jeremiah Robinson’s half-court heave at the halftime buzzer cut the Rattlers’ lead 19-16 heading into the break.

Navasota will travel to Bellville on Friday.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.