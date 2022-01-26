Navasota girls fall in thriller to Royal 46-45

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota girls’ basketball team lost to Royal 46-45 Tuesday night at Rattler Gym.

The Lady Rattlers fall to 4-2 in district play while Royal improves to 6-0 and stays atop the District 24-4A standings.

Navasota led 21-20 at halftime. The Lady Falcons went on a run in the 2nd half and led by as many as 10 in the 4th quarter. The Lady Rattlers battled back and tied it up 42-42 with under a minute to go on a Nala Richardson three-pointer. The Lady Falcons then scored 4 straight points to take a 46-42 lead. Richardson hit another three and was fouled with 1 second left to play. But the free throw was no good, so Royal escaped with the 1 point victory.

Navasota will travel to Bellville on Friday in a battle for 2nd place in District 24-4A.

