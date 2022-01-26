New developments coming to Century Square

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Century Square officials have announced some changes coming to their storefronts, including fan favorites and new enterprises.

Kendra Scott will open a permanent store located in the former King Ranch space. King Ranch Saddle Shop is currently building a brand-new store that will open next to Lucchese Bootmaker in February 2022.

“King Ranch is excited to reinvigorate our retail space in College Station to provide our customers the best in-store shopping experience,” said Lance Hancock, Vice President of Retail Operations for King Ranch. “We are proud to be a part of the Aggieland community and look forward to a long history together.”

A new women’s fashion boutique, Apricot Lane, is opening it’s first location at Century Square. The boutique works to make sure “women of all ages are offered flattering, timeless and fun clothing and accessories that are high-quality and affordable,” according to a press release.

“We are thrilled that Apricot Lane has chosen Century Square as its home for their first location in College Station,” said Laura Harness, Senior Associate of Strategic Leasing & Advisory at Midway. “We pride ourselves on offering a dynamic variety of tenants for our loyal visitors and we are certain that Apricot Lane is the perfect addition.”

The new store is slated to open in May 2022 and will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

