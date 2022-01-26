Advertisement

New developments coming to Century Square

A permanent Kendra Scott, a new women’s boutique and a relocated King Ranch will all make their appearance in Century Square this year.
A permanent Kendra Scott, a new women’s boutique and a relocated King Ranch will all make their...
A permanent Kendra Scott, a new women’s boutique and a relocated King Ranch will all make their appearance in Century Square this year(Clay Falls)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Century Square officials have announced some changes coming to their storefronts, including fan favorites and new enterprises.

Kendra Scott will open a permanent store located in the former King Ranch space. King Ranch Saddle Shop is currently building a brand-new store that will open next to Lucchese Bootmaker in February 2022.

“King Ranch is excited to reinvigorate our retail space in College Station to provide our customers the best in-store shopping experience,” said Lance Hancock, Vice President of Retail Operations for King Ranch. “We are proud to be a part of the Aggieland community and look forward to a long history together.”

A new women’s fashion boutique, Apricot Lane, is opening it’s first location at Century Square. The boutique works to make sure “women of all ages are offered flattering, timeless and fun clothing and accessories that are high-quality and affordable,” according to a press release.

“We are thrilled that Apricot Lane has chosen Century Square as its home for their first location in College Station,” said Laura Harness, Senior Associate of Strategic Leasing & Advisory at Midway. “We pride ourselves on offering a dynamic variety of tenants for our loyal visitors and we are certain that Apricot Lane is the perfect addition.”

The new store is slated to open in May 2022 and will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police say they received two reports of crimes they call ‘bank jugging’ last...
College Station police warn of ‘bank jugging’ crimes
A local man who was labeled as one of Brazos County Crime Stoppers “Most Wanted” was found and...
Wanted man arrested at Navasota home
Rece Norton and Logan Collins
College Station police arrest two suspected drug dealers
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of those who broke into...
Brenham police looking for restaurant burglary suspects

Latest News

Matt and Susan Barnes started dancing in 2002 and calling in 2004.
Local couple offering square dancing lessons beginning February 1
Tuesday Night Weather Update 1/25
Tuesday Night Weather Update 1/25
girl scout interview
Girl Scouts lean into entrepreneurial spirit amid another pandemic cookie season
Navasota residents given short notice of apartment foreclosure