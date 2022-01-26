No. 13 Texas A&M hosts Midweek Matchup with A&M-Corpus Christi and Prairie View

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 13 Texas A&M women’s tennis returns to action Thursday, as the Aggies welcome the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders and Prairie View A&M Panthers to the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. First serve against A&M-Corpus Christi is slated for noon (CT) with a 4:30 p.m. start against Prairie View.

HEAD COACH MARK WEAVER SAID…

“This is another great opportunity to get some more match play in before ITA Kickoff Weekend. We are getting better and better every day. Getting this much match experience this early in the year has been great for the development of our group. This is our last opportunity to prepare before we face off with some highly-touted competition, so these matches are very important to us.”

FIRST SERVE

Texas A&M is off to its most dominant start in program history, racing out to a 4-0 overall record while outscoring its opponents by a 28-0 margin. A&M’s season-opening win streak marks the second time the Aggies have held four consecutive opponents scoreless, last accomplishing that feat in the 2019 dual match season. The Maroon & White have swept all four opponents by the maximum score of 7-0, the first time a Texas A&M team has accomplished that feat in program history. Most recently, the Aggies breezed past Houston and Texas State, highlighted by the collegiate tennis debut of Junior Grand Slam Champion Carson Branstine in the win over the Cougars.

IN THE RANKINGS

In the most recent ITA Division I Women’s Team Rankings released Wednesday; the Aggies stayed put No. 13. The Maroon & White remain the second-highest ranked team in the Southeastern Conference behind the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs and trail only the No. 1 Texas Longhorns for the top spot in the Lone Star State. In the individual rankings, the doubles tandem of Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova remain the No. 5 team in the nation, while Makarova stands at No. 122 in the singles poll.

#LOCKEDIN ON A&M-CORPUS CHRISTI & PRAIRIE VIEW

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi went 22-5 in the 2021 season, claiming the Southland Conference Championship and making an NCAA Tournament appearance. The Islanders are off to a 4-0 start in 2022, defeating Prairie View on all four occasions. Sophomore Emma Aucagne dominated for a 22-1 finish in dual match singles last year and currently holds a 2-1 record at No. 1 singles. The Aggies and Islanders will meet for the first time on Thursday.

Prairie View A&M holds an 0-5 record through their first matches of the year and went 9-19 last season with a 6-1 record in Southwestern Athletic Conference play. Junior Victoria Fuenmayor Castillo led the way in singles last year with an 8-18 overall record. Texas A&M holds a 6-0 advantage over the Panthers in an all-time series dating back to 2017, outscoring the Panthers 39-0 in those meetings.

FOLLOW THE ACTION

General admission seating on a first-come, first-served basis is free for all spectators and Texas A&M students in the second-level grandstand of the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. Courtside seating is available for season ticket holders in the Springer Family Stadium Club. For more information on Texas A&M women’s tennis tickets, or to become a Stadium Club member, click here.

Both of Thursday’s matches will be streamed live via Playsight. Fans are encouraged to click here to tune in. Additionally, live scoring for both matches will be available by clicking here.

