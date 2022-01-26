Professional Bull Riders’ Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Bucks Back to College Station, Texas, for Second Time April 8-9

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (January 26, 2022) – For the second time in as many years, PBR’s (Professional Bull Riders) Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour will buck into College Station, Texas, returning to Reed Arena at Texas A&M University on April 8-9, 2022 with the PBR Boot Barn Classic in Aggieland.

For two nights only, some of the best bull riders in the world will battle the sport’s rankest bovine athletes in the ultimate showdown of man vs. beast in one of the most exciting live sporting events to witness.

PBR’s Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour debuted in Aggieland in 2021 as Paulo Ferreira Lima (Bezerros, Brazil) delivered a perfect 3-for-3 performance in front of a raucous sold-out crowd to capture his first event win since 2018 on the organization’s expansion series.

Lima began the Lone Star State event with an 86-point ride aboard Slim Shady (Topline Steel Buildings), tying him for fourth in Round 1. The veteran Brazil remained perfect in Round 2, punching his ticket to the championship round after covering City Slicker (Barrett Bucking Stock) for a matching 86 points.

Lima then catapulted to the top of the event leaderboard, clinching the golden finish, courtesy of his 86.5-point effort aboard Breaking Records (Jeff Harris) in the championship round.

The event win was the first of two for Lima across all levels of competition in 2021. Additionally winning a Major on the elite Unleash The Beast, Lima concluded the year with his fifth qualification to the PBR World Finals and ranked inside the world’s Top 25 for the first time since 2016.

The PBR’s return to College Station comes on the spurs of one of the fiercest races for the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour in history.

While Michael Lane (Tazewell, Virginia) held the No. 1 position in the standings the majority of the season, he was surpassed during the last out of the year as Adriano Salgado (Batatais, Brazil) used a runner-up finish at the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals to surge to the top ranking in the standings.

The Brazilian newcomer Salgado finished a slim 26.5 points ahead of No. 2 Lane, who was unable to compete at the year-end event due to injury.

The College Station tour stop is scheduled to mark the 23rd Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour event of the year, with PBR’s fastest-growing tour first stopping in cities including Portland, Oregon; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Jacksonville, Florida; and North Charleston, South Carolina.

The bull riding action for the 2022 PBR Boot Barn Classic in Aggieland, begins at 8:00 p.m. CST on Friday, April 8, and at 7:00 p.m. CST on Saturday, April 9 at Reed Arena on the campus of Texas A&M University.

Forty-five bull riders will get on one bull in Round 1 on Friday night. Round 2 on Saturday evening will feature the Top 30 riders from Round 1, the riders’ individual two-round scores will then be totaled with the Top 15 advancing to the championship round for one more out and a chance at the event title.

Tickets for the two-day event go on sale Monday, January 31 at 10:00 a.m. CST, and start at $15, taxes and fees not included. Tickets can be purchased online at ReedArena.com and PBR.com, or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.

PBR Elite Seats are available for $180 for avid fans who want an exclusive VIP experience while enjoying the world’s top bull riding circuit. These tickets offer the best seats in the venue, a question-and-answer presentation with some of the top bull riders and stock contractors in the world, $10 concession voucher, souvenir credential and lanyard, and post-event photo opportunity from the dirt.

For an enhanced PBR experience, fans can purchase add-on PBR Premium Experiences which will include the Elite Experience on Friday, April 8 and Saturday, April 9.

The Elite Experience, available for $50, will include a $10 concession voucher, photo opportunity, and commemorative credential and lanyard.

About the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour:

The PBR’s Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (PWVT) began in 2014 as the premier expansion tour for the PBR. The Velocity Tour, the sport’s fastest-growing tour, brings the excitement and top-levels of cowboy and bovine talent that fans have come to expect from the sport to cities across the United States. The PWVT is proudly supported by Pendleton Whisky, the United States Border Patrol, Boot Barn, Cody James Boots, Tractor Supply, Nexgrill, Cooper Tires, USCCA, Union Home Mortgage, TicketSmarter, Kubota, TAAT and Audacious Wreck Relief. Every Velocity Tour event is carried on PBR RIDEPASS on Pluto TV, Channel 720.

