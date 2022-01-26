Texas A&M group honors MLK’s legacy, mission with continuing conversation on equity

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Hundreds of students, faculty, staff, and visitors gathered at the Texas A&M MSC Woodson Black Awareness Committee’s Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast for coffee, croissants, and conversation Wednesday morning.

The keynote conversation was with Molefi Kete Asante, a Temple University professor and chair of the Department of African American Studies.

“The Civil Rights Movement set the tone that there was something that needed to be discussed and needed to be dealt with in American society,” said Asante. “I think that it changed us because it made us a more critical society.”

Asante said, “We are still not where we should be” as a society that is equitable, but “we are much farther along than we would have been, had we not had that movement.”

