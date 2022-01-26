Advertisement

Texas A&M group honors MLK’s legacy, mission with continuing conversation on equity

Molefi Kete Asante, Temple University
Molefi Kete Asante, Temple University(KBTX)
By Kathleen Witte
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Hundreds of students, faculty, staff, and visitors gathered at the Texas A&M MSC Woodson Black Awareness Committee’s Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast for coffee, croissants, and conversation Wednesday morning.

The keynote conversation was with Molefi Kete Asante, a Temple University professor and chair of the Department of African American Studies.

“The Civil Rights Movement set the tone that there was something that needed to be discussed and needed to be dealt with in American society,” said Asante. “I think that it changed us because it made us a more critical society.”

Asante said, “We are still not where we should be” as a society that is equitable, but “we are much farther along than we would have been, had we not had that movement.”

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Navasota residents given short notice of apartment foreclosure
College Station police say they received two reports of crimes they call ‘bank jugging’ last...
College Station police warn of ‘bank jugging’ crimes
A permanent Kendra Scott, a new women’s boutique and a relocated King Ranch will all make their...
New developments coming to Century Square
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Essie Burns passed away Jan. 3.
Somerville family sees delays from Social Security Administration after mother’s passing without will

Latest News

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
1/26
Wednesday PinPoint Forecast 1/26
Texas Meat Market is giving back to its customers by doing a giveaway for the Super Bowl...
Texas Meat Market in Bryan targeted by social media scam
A permanent Kendra Scott, a new women’s boutique and a relocated King Ranch will all make their...
New developments coming to Century Square