Texas A&M partners with mental health support app

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Through Texas A&M University Counseling & Psychological Services’ partnership with My Student Support Program (My SSP), Aggies can now access free, immediate mental health support 24 hours a day, seven days a week through an app.

“We’ve branded this as mental health empowered, with the idea that you can invest in your own self-care. You can invest in your own mental health,” said Dr. Mary Ann Covey, a licensed psychologist and director of CAPS.

Through the MY SSP app, students are connected with licensed psychologists, counselors, and social workers for short-term counseling sessions via video chat or phone call. They’ll also have access to other resources including videos, articles, podcasts, and infographics addressing a wide variety of mental health and wellbeing concerns, anonymous mental health assessments for depression, general anxiety, alcohol and drug use, and free access to the LIFT app for virtual fitness sessions.

Take charge of your mental health with FREE and CONFIDENTIAL mental health assessments available through My SSP @ TAMU. https://t.co/g6AzJ6tYs0 #MentalHealthCareEmpowered pic.twitter.com/Au8jPDX0t1 — Counseling & Psychological Services (@TAMU_CAPS) January 25, 2022

Students can access the My SSP @ TAMU App in 5 Easy Steps:

Search ‘My SSP’ on the App Store or Google Play

Open the app and go through the initial prompts.

Get started by completing your profile, including searching and selecting your school. Review the terms of use, consent, and if you agree, check the circle to proceed.

Accept push notifications to receive wellness tips from My SSP.

You are all set! You can now access content to support your emotional health and wellbeing - including assessments, podcasts, articles, webinars, and more! Need to talk? Click the phone or chat icons in the top right hand corner to receive emotional health and wellbeing support from My SSP 24/7.

You can learn more about the My SSP @ TAMU App from Dr. Covey on News 3 Now:

