18-wheeler crash shuts down traffic on part of Hwy 6 in north Robertson County

(MGN)
By Kathleen Witte
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A crash involving an 18-wheeler has shut down all lanes of Highway 6, northbound and southbound, near Yastic Road.

The area affected is about 10 miles north of Calvert between Hammond and Bremond.

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office reports that drivers should avoid the area entirely. Traffic maps show blocked and stand-still traffic in all directions.

