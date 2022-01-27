Aggie men see losing streak grow to 3 with 70-64 loss to LSU

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana (KBTX) -- Texas A&M had their opportunities against 19th ranked LSU Wednesday night but couldn’t pull off the upset road win and suffered their third straight loss in SEC play following a 70-64 loss at the Maravich Assembly Center.

Texas A&M got 20 points from Quenton Jackson,18 from Andre Gordon, and 14 from Tyrece Radford as the Aggies lost their 9th straight to LSU dating back to the 2017 season.

LSU won most of the statical categories in the game, but it was close. The biggest difference was that the Tigers made 35 trips to the free throw line to A&M’s 20. They also shot 68 % from the charity stripe compared to A&M’s 65%.

The Tigers outshot the Aggies 42% to 40%. Out rebounded the Maroon & White 38-30 and had better bench production outscoring Buzz Williams’ team 31 to 24.

Texas A&M will look to snap their three game losing streak on Saturday when they’ll host South Carolina. Tip off is set for 7:30pm at Reed Arena. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.