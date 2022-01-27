Advertisement

Aggie men see losing streak grow to 3 with 70-64 loss to LSU

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana (KBTX) -- Texas A&M had their opportunities against 19th ranked LSU Wednesday night but couldn’t pull off the upset road win and suffered their third straight loss in SEC play following a 70-64 loss at the Maravich Assembly Center.

Texas A&M got 20 points from Quenton Jackson,18 from Andre Gordon, and 14 from Tyrece Radford as the Aggies lost their 9th straight to LSU dating back to the 2017 season.

LSU won most of the statical categories in the game, but it was close. The biggest difference was that the Tigers made 35 trips to the free throw line to A&M’s 20. They also shot 68 % from the charity stripe compared to A&M’s 65%.

The Tigers outshot the Aggies 42% to 40%. Out rebounded the Maroon & White 38-30 and had better bench production outscoring Buzz Williams’ team 31 to 24.

Texas A&M will look to snap their three game losing streak on Saturday when they’ll host South Carolina. Tip off is set for 7:30pm at Reed Arena. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Navasota residents given short notice of apartment foreclosure
Texas Meat Market is giving back to its customers by doing a giveaway for the Super Bowl...
Texas Meat Market in Bryan targeted by social media scam
A permanent Kendra Scott, a new women’s boutique and a relocated King Ranch will all make their...
New developments coming to Century Square
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
College Station police say they received two reports of crimes they call ‘bank jugging’ last...
College Station police warn of ‘bank jugging’ crimes

Latest News

Sam Houston State Basketball
Bearkats run winning streak to six games with win over California Baptist
Professional Bull Riders’ Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Bucks Back to College Station, Texas, for Second Time April 8-9
No. 13 Texas A&M hosts Midweek Matchup with A&M-Corpus Christi and Prairie View
Lee, Herzog Named to USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Watch List