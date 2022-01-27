Aggies Return Home for Senior Day Meet Against SMU

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The No. 23 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team returns to the Rec Center Natatorium to take on SMU on Friday Jan. 28 at 5 p.m. The Aggies will honor seniors Clayton Bobo, Kaloyan Bratanov, Ethan Gogulski, Kurtis Mathews, Jacob Schababerle, Mark Schnippenkoetter, Peter Simmons and Luke Stuart prior to the final home meet of the season.

Last week, A&M traveled to Baton Rouge and brought home a 154-146 win over the Tigers. Schnippenkoetter, along with Andres Puente Trey Dickey and Ethan Gogulski got the Aggies out to a strong start, stacking first-place points in each of the first four individual events of the day. In the final individual event of the meet, Anze Fers Erzen helped lead four Aggie point-scorers in the 400 IM as he touched the wall first in a time of 3:54.56. He was followed by Puente in second, Munzy Kabbara in third and Vincent Ribeiro in fifth to add 17 points to the narrow A&M lead. Kurtis Mathews led the way on the springboards, taking second on the 1-meter and third on the 3-meter.

The Aggies raced against SMU at the start of the season when they traveled to Dallas for the six-team SMU Classic. Last season, A&M picked up a 170-130 win over the nationally-ranked Mustangs in College Station. Gogulski, Bratanov and Jace Brown helped position the Aggies for victory, each tallying multiple individual top finishes on the day.

Live results can be found here or on the Meet Mobile app. The meet will be streamed live on SECNetwork+. Follow @aggieswimdive on Twitter for updates throughout the meet.

