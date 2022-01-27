Advertisement

A&M Set to Host SMU on Senior Day

By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The No. 22 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team is set to host SMU on Friday, Jan. 28 at 5 p.m. at the Rec Center Natatorium. Prior to the final home meet of the season, the Aggies will honor seniors Chloe Ceyanes, Danielle Hepler, Kylie Powers, Caroline Theil, Aimee Wilson and Mollie Wright. 

A&M returned to competition last week and picked up a big win at LSU, 181.5-111.5. Chloe Stepanek clocked the fastest time in three individual events, including the 100, 200 and 500 free. Bobbi Kennett, Joelle Reddin and Sarah Holt also added key points for the Aggies, while lowering season-best times in their top finishes. Wilson posted a pair of  second-place scores on each of the springboards, while Alyssa Clairmont took third on the 3-meter and Ceyanes claimed the No. 3 spot on the 1-meter. 

The two teams most recently met a season ago when A&M claimed a 172-125 victory over SMU in College Station. The Aggies posted the fastest time in nine events, while diving added a pair of top scores on each of the springboards. 

Live results can be found here or on the Meet Mobile app. The meet will be streamed live on SECNetwork+. Follow @aggieswimdive on Twitter for updates throughout the meet.

