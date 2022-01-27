Bearkats run winning streak to six games with win over California Baptist

RIVERSIDE, California (KBTX) - The Sam Houston men’s basketball team beat California Baptist 73-68 Wednesday night in a Western Athletic Conference game at the CBU Events Center. Savion Flagg led the Bearkats with 28 points and 8 rebounds. Jaden Ray finished with 12 points.

Sam Houston has now won six straight games. The Kats are 13-9 on the season and 8-1 in WAC play.

Sam Houston will wrap up their two game west coast road trip Saturday afternoon facing Seattle University. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:00 pm.

