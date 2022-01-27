Brazos Christian student receives appointment to U.S. Air Force Academy

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley has produced five people in the last three years that have been accepted to a U.S. Military Academy.

Congressman Pete Sessions (R-District 17) surprised Harris Powers with his nomination to the prestigious U.S. Air Force Academy Thursday at a ceremony in front of all his fellow classmates, family, and friends. Members of the U.S. Congress can award up to nine students a year for this honor, and Powers received one of the honors this year.

In his speech Sessions says Powers will be representing America in very cold, dangerous, and lonely places but says Powers is the quintessential candidate for the academy.

“The people who are considered for an academy nomination have to present themselves first to their community and their school,” said Sessions. “He has what it takes to lead men and women in battle.”

Powers’ character made him stand out among other candidates. according to Sessions.

“The number one quality is character,” said Sessions. “Character means that he has exhibited himself in the way that he portrays himself, what he believes and how much he believes in himself and his country with reverence to being one nation under God.”

Powers comes from a family with deep and rich military ties and says he’s honored to continue the tradition of serving his country.

“If you told me a year ago that I would be up there accepting that from Congressman Sessions, I wouldn’t have believed you,” said Powers. “It means the world to me. It’s what I’ve worked really hard for. I’ve worked my whole life for this honestly, and I never thought I would be here at this moment.”

