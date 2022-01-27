Brazos County Tax Office urges property owners submit payments before Monday deadline

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Tax Office is asking residents to do their best to submit full payment of their property taxes before the Jan. 31 deadline.

Brazos County Tax Assessor/Collector Kristeen Roe says they’re short staffed at the moment, just like so many other places. She also says it’s not uncommon for people to run into issues submitting their payments as the deadline closes in, and that those two things can converge to cause big problems.

”Just taking action a day or so early and really looking into it earlier,” Roe said. “Don’t wait until the last day to call and find out if you got the correct information. It’s just really a safety thing.”

Roe says this is one of the busiest times of year for the tax office. On top of that, staff is also more backed up on their mail than usual, and Roe says they’re simply going through it in the order in which they’ve received it.

Roe says the deadlines in the Texas property tax code are pretty much hard and fast. For those making payments by mail, she says the postmark is what the office must use to determine if it’s a timely payment or not.

“There is very little leeway that we have,” Roe said. “Each year, I hear someone say, ‘But I’ve always paid on time,’ and I understand that. Unfortunately, I simply don’t have the authority to waive any of those penalties and interest or make an exception in their case.”

Roe says paying online is the fastest and most efficient way not just for them, but those making payments as well. She says you can pay multiple accounts at one time, use multiple forms of payment, and access copies of statements and receipts.

“That information comes to us in an electronic file, which we are able to upload. We may get a few hundred payments online in a single day, and we can process a majority of those in a matter of about two or three minutes” Roe said. “If we were to try and work through that many payments, it would tie a clerk up for probably two or three hours. It does help tremendously.”

Jan. 31 is the deadline for full payment. The deadline for those who participated in half payment back in November is June 30.

