The Bryan High School students bring Disney’s The Little Mermaid to life

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan High Fine Arts Department will perform the award-winning Broadway musical Disney’s The Little Mermaid on February 3rd, 4th, and 5th at the beautifully renovated Bryan ISD Performing Arts Center. There will be shows each day at 7:00 pm, and a matinee performance on February 5th at 1:00 pm. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. BISD employees receive FREE admission!

First News at Four was joined by two cast members, Josie Bettis and Asher Hinton. Bettis will play Ursula, the villainous sea witch, and Hinton will play Ariel’s pal Sebastian. Both students raved about the experience. “We’re excited to finally be getting to do what we love on the stage,” Hinton said. Bettis revealed how close the cast grew saying, “we almost formed a little family.”

The BHS Fine Arts Department joins forces every other year to put on a professional-caliber musical for the Brazos Valley. Students in the show are involved in choir, theater, band, dance, and art. The pit orchestra will also include several local professional musicians.

There will be an opportunity for our guests each night to give to the scholarship fund BHS Fine Arts Cares. All money raised will go directly to graduating seniors involved in all parts of the production. Funds will go directly to their post-secondary education whether in trade school or an undergraduate degree at a 4-year university.

Tickets can be purchased from any cast member, online at http://thelittlemermaidbhs.ludus.com/ or by phone at (979) 209-2400.

