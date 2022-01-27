Economic experts says Brazos Valley continues to recover well during the pandemic

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - More than 500 entrepreneurs and city leaders gathered Wednesday for the BCS Chamber of Commerce 2022 Economic Outlook Conference.

Business owners were able to learn from each other and speak to city officials about the issues their businesses faced during the pandemic. According to economist James Gaines, the hospitality and restaurant industries were some of the hardest hit, but the Brazos Valley is coming back strong.

“New businesses coming in to replace some of those that we lost, new businesses coming into the area new in the first place, manufacturing and so forth,” Gaines said.

As the number of jobs grows, Gaines believes there will also be continued growth in the population, real estate, and the hospitality industry. Although, Gaines said supply chain and inflation issues should still be expected but could ease throughout the year.

“There’s the feeling that life is going on, we’re gonna go forward,” Gaines said. “We’ve been through, we think, the worst of it.”

Gaines believes major employers like Texas A&M University, Blinn College, and the BCS school districts have helped sustain both Bryan and College Station during the pandemic. He said that new attractions like BigShots Golf and additions like FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies have helped propel the BCS into success in 2022.

The theme of the conference was “Navigating New Waters,” and BCS Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Glen Brewer believes business owners are prepared to do that in 2022.

“I don’t see the fear anymore,” Brewer said. “I think everybody’s decided that we know what this is, we know how to beat it, we know what to do going forward and we’re ready to get back to business.”

