FRIDAY: High fire danger conditions in place

Avoid any outdoor burning ahead of the weekend
High fire danger conditions are forecasted across parts of Brazos, Burleson and Washington...
High fire danger conditions are forecasted across parts of Brazos, Burleson and Washington counties Friday.
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A cold front will push through the Brazos Valley overnight Thursday, filtering in cooler and drier air to wrap up the work week. Any outdoor burning plans ahead of the weekend? Best to postpone those for now...

As temperatures fall into the 40s early Friday morning, that brisk north wind will make it feel like the mid-30s. As winds continue to gust upwards of 25 mph+ throughout the day, combine that with the drier air and dry vegetation on hand, and high fire danger conditions are forecasted throughout the day across parts of Brazos, Burleson and Washington Counties. Moderate fire danger conditions are expected across the rest of the Brazos Valley Friday.

This essentially means that outdoor burning should be avoided, along with welding near dry brush, tossing cigarette butts out the window, and using fire pits.

Stay away from outdoor burning throughout the day Friday!
Stay away from outdoor burning throughout the day Friday!

BURN BANS

Along with the theme of avoiding outdoor burning Friday, a reminder that a few area counties are currently under a Burn Ban, restricting outdoor burning until further notice:

  • Lee, Leon, Madison, Milam
Lee, Leon, Madison and Milam counties currently have burn bans in place.
Lee, Leon, Madison and Milam counties currently have burn bans in place.

