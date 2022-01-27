Advertisement

From the Ground Up: Farmers weighing big decisions for 2022

By Max Crawford
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The past year and a half has seen a significant increase in demand for grains, whether that’s feeding us or feeding the animals we eat. Good weather and high demand led to success for farmers in 2021, but a lot of factors go into getting more success in 2022.

“The financial risk, the production risk, is heightened, as we go into 2022,” says Mark Welch, a grain and economics expert with Texas A&M Agrilife. He says while the stakes are raised for this year, there’s plenty of opportunity, too. “We’re in an environment right now where we need more cotton. we need more wheat. We need more corn, we need more grain sorghum, we need more soybeans, etc. The markets are providing incentives to grow those crops and it becomes a choice of ‘How much can we do?’”

The demand is great, but supply can only keep up so much.

“We talk about the battle for acres or the race for acres, there’s a competition among those [crops]. Now overlay that with the production cost of some of those crops, particularly corn, that is a much higher use or intensity of nitrogen fertilizer. so we’re seeing record high fertilizer prices.”

Farmers who diversify now have a choice to make. They can save a bit on fertilizer prices by switching to a different crop but almost all operations are largely dependent on the weather.

“How does drought play into that? We know there’s a good portion of the state that is increasingly dry and how will our cropping decisions, our productive capacity, irrigation capacity, how does all that fit within managing these high costs, that you’ll make a lot, but [only[ if you make a crop.”

Another year where there’s a lot to gain, but a lot to lose in the business of feeding the world.

