National supply chain issues impacting equipment availability for EMS calls, dialysis care

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Supply chain issues are continuing to impact lives and those on the front lines in healthcare. Area firefighters say they’ve seen supply chain challenges of their own and it’s affecting their EMS crews and ambulances.

During the pandemic there’s been a shortage of goods but no shortage of supply chain issues. It’s continuing to be a challenge for those who work in healthcare. Recently, there’s been reports of problems with dialysis treatment and firefighters having issues ordering supplies they need.

The Bryan Fire Department says personal protective equipment has been back in full stock for some time, but they are seeing a new problem. Now, they’re experiencing a lack of inventory for saline solution, the bag they use to administer IV’s.

Firefighters say it’s unclear how long this disruption in the saline supply will last, but it shouldn’t keep people from seeking medical care.

“If you need it you call us or go see your primary physician or go to the ER whatever you need to do to make sure that you’re taken care of,” said Cory Matthews, Bryan Fire Department Assistant Chief of EMS. “Waiting is not the answer. We found that at the beginning of the pandemic people didn’t want to go to the hospital and that ended up being potentially deadly for some of them because they avoided treatment earlier where they could have fixed their problem and they were unable to be fixed after the fact.”

They’ve resorted to a rationing of IV equipment, only using it on people who need it most.

“We’re doing less IV’s, only the ones that are absolutely necessary, to make sure that our patients are taken care of,” said Matthews.

The supply chain problems are also impacting dialysis care at some facilities in Brazos County, including Fresenius Kidney Care.

“In emergency situations it is sometimes necessary to temporarily adjust the dialysis prescription to optimally utilize available resources,” a statement from Dr. Jeffrey Hymes, Chief Medical Officer for Fresenius Kidney Care, said. “These decisions are made at the direction of our patients’ treating physicians with attention to the needs of each individual. We know from our previous experience in natural disasters that these changes can be made while still meeting the standards for adequate dialysis. Our patients’ health and safety remains our top priority.”

KBTX learned they have had to temporarily adjust some treatment times due to lack of supplies.

“We recognize the critical need for these supplies for patients requiring dialysis treatment. Our delivery drivers and manufacturing employees have been impacted by the latest wave of COVID-19 which has resulted in regional delivery and supply challenges. This has occurred despite a high vaccination rate among our employees and strict safety procedures in place,” said Brad Puffer, spokesperson for Fresenius Medical Care North America, in a prepared statement.

In an effort to reduce the strain, they’re using employees from other parts of the company and the National guard.

“We are committed to resolving this unprecedented situation and have gone to great lengths to deliver dialysis supplies, including bringing in volunteer employees from other parts of the company and National Guard members to supplement our workforce. Our company will continue to work tirelessly to resolve these issues in order to maintain high quality patient care,” Puffer said.

Firefighters and EMS officials say they are still a phone call away if needed.

“Don’t let shortages impact your need for healthcare. If you need it, you call us,” said Matthews.

When asked for a comment DaVita Dialysis sent this statement:

“A major medical supplier is experiencing a disruption that impacts all dialysis providers. We’re working urgently with suppliers to address any gaps. In the meantime, we’ve continued to provide care for our patients without disruption. We encourage dialysis patients with questions about their care to reach out to their kidney doctor.”

The shortages have also impacted Fresenius-affiliated facilities in Houston.

