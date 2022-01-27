Advertisement

Navasota teachers receive over $19,000 in grants for motor skills program

The grant is going towards programs that will help special education students develop their gross motor skills
High Point Elementary students and staff members with members of the Navasota ISD Education...
High Point Elementary students and staff members with members of the Navasota ISD Education Foundation(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Today Navasota ISD Education Foundation surprised teachers with a total of $19,462.95 to cover the costs of innovative teaching.

“The grant that I wrote this year was called ‘Get Your Motor Running’ and it was focusing on gross motor skills for the special education students,” explained High Point Elementary special education teacher Lauren Julian. “Out here we are in a rural area. They don’t always have bicycles or tricycles or even an area they can ride them on.”

The grants help cover the cost of programs the schools wouldn’t be able to fund otherwise. That’s something that retired teacher and Foundation President Marylin Bettes, understands. Bettes is familiar with the importance of these grants.

“The need is so great that it is really heartwarming and it makes you feel good to know that you are providing something that is beyond what the district is able to fund,” said Bettes.

It’s also a chance that Julian’s students might miss otherwise.

“If I didn’t have the grant program to write these grants for and then reward we would not have the funds to do these kinds of things. I would pay out of pocket but only as far as my paycheck could go,” Julian exclaimed.

These tricycles and scooters will enhance her students’ learning by allowing them to play.

“It means everything,” said Julian. “Now we can work on these skills without having to force something that is non-desirable, we actually get to do something fun by riding tricycles.”

