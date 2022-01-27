SARC actively recruiting advocates for upcoming training

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re interested in volunteering at the Sexual Assault Resource Center, now is the time. Training takes place three times a year in the fall, spring, and summer semesters, and one session is quickly approaching.

SARC Executive Director Lindsey LeBlanc says they are actively recruiting volunteer advocates for that training.

“Our advocates are really the backbone of our organization. That 24/7 hotline that we have is manned primarily by volunteers,” LeBlanc said.

Advocates also participate in accompanying a survivor at the hospital.

“They go out to the hospital, the police station, court system, etc. to sit with survivors, support survivors, and provide that warm space, that place of healing for someone to be with,” LeBlanc explained.

This free, 40-hour training course is certified by the State of Texas through the Office of the Attorney General.

“The Attorney General gives us guidelines to be certified and we’ve maintained those for almost 40 years now,” said LeBlanc.

This training, as LeBlanc explains, teaches advocates everything they need to know to answer hotline calls and to go out to accompaniments, so they are prepared, know what they’re walking into, and have the resources to be able to support those survivors.

Training will be held Feb. 15 through March 5, running for three weeks on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday evenings from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and two Saturdays (February 26 and March 5) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The training will be held mostly in-person, but some presentations may take place over Zoom.

Along with attending the mandatory training course, applicants must be 18 years of age or older and pass a background check.

If you’d like to learn more about becoming a volunteer advocate, call the SARC office at 979-731-1000 or send them an email at reachingout@sarcbv.org. LeBlanc says the staff is more than happy to answer any and all questions and help you decide if this is the right volunteer opportunity for you.

“If you have a heart or a passion for giving back and supporting survivors of sexual assault, we’re always looking for volunteers.”

LeBlanc says volunteer advocates are essential in the healing process for survivors.

“Our advocates are there to listen and to hold their hand if they need it.”

Advocates also deliver care packages filled with necessities survivors might need during or after an exam at the hospital, including a pair of scrubs for them to wear if their clothes are taken for evidence.

To learn more about volunteering at SARC, visit their website here.

For the full interview with SARC Executive Director, watch News 3 Now:

