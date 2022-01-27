Texas A&M Earns USTFCCCA All-Academic Honors

NEW ORLEANS – Texas A&M’s men’s and women’s cross country teams earned United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association All-Academic team honors, while Julia Black and Abbey Santoro earned All-Academic individual honors, the USTFCCCA announced Thursday afternoon.

Black and Santoro were two of 114 student-athletes from 58 different institutions to earn USTFCCCA All-Academic distinction. In order to qualify for All-Academic distinction, student-athletes must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25 on a 4.0 scale and finish in the top-25 (or 10 percent) at the NCAA Regional Championships or as an All-American at the NCAA Championships.

The Aggies’ women’s team earned USTFCCCA All-Academic team honors after finishing the fall semester with a cumulative grade-point-average of 3.461, while the men’s team earned distinction with a cumulative 3.016 GPA.

In order to qualify for All-Academic distinction, teams must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, including the most recent grading period.

USTFCCCA All-Academic Individual Honors

Julia Black – MS Business

Abbey Santoro - Agricultural Communication and Journalism

USTFCCCA All-Academic Team Honors

Women – 3.461

Men – 3.016

