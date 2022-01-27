Treat of the Day: Washington County law enforcement agencies swear in ten-year-old battling terminal cancer
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - All local law enforcement agencies in Washington County and the Texas Game Wardens swore in Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel as an Honorary Officer.
DJ is a ten-year-old boy with terminal brain and spinal cancer, who has a goal to be sworn into 100 Law Enforcement agencies. Washington County was honored to help DJ reach #87, adding eleven agencies to his total!
