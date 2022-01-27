Treat of the Day: Washington County law enforcement agencies swear in ten-year-old battling terminal cancer

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - All local law enforcement agencies in Washington County and the Texas Game Wardens swore in Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel as an Honorary Officer.

DJ is a ten-year-old boy with terminal brain and spinal cancer, who has a goal to be sworn into 100 Law Enforcement agencies. Washington County was honored to help DJ reach #87, adding eleven agencies to his total!

Today we were able to make it #87 for DJ, eleven total just in Washington County! We would like to thank all of the... Posted by Brenham Police Department on Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.