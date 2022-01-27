Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Washington County law enforcement agencies swear in ten-year-old battling terminal cancer

By Megan Calongne
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - All local law enforcement agencies in Washington County and the Texas Game Wardens swore in Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel as an Honorary Officer.

DJ is a ten-year-old boy with terminal brain and spinal cancer, who has a goal to be sworn into 100 Law Enforcement agencies. Washington County was honored to help DJ reach #87, adding eleven agencies to his total!

Today we were able to make it #87 for DJ, eleven total just in Washington County! We would like to thank all of the...

Posted by Brenham Police Department on Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Navasota residents given short notice of apartment foreclosure
Texas Meat Market is giving back to its customers by doing a giveaway for the Super Bowl...
Texas Meat Market in Bryan targeted by social media scam
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
A permanent Kendra Scott, a new women’s boutique and a relocated King Ranch will all make their...
New developments coming to Century Square
College Station police say they received two reports of crimes they call ‘bank jugging’ last...
College Station police warn of ‘bank jugging’ crimes

Latest News

Wednesday Night Weather Update 1/26
Wednesday Night Weather Update 1/26
Harmony Public Schools receive technology grant for students statewide
Harmony Public Schools receive technology grant for students statewide
Center for Covid Control Investigation
Center for Covid Control Investigation
The College Station location has been closed for weeks after KBTX started investigating their...
FBI raids Center for Covid Control headquarters in Ill., future of College Station location uncertain