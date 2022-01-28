Advertisement

7-year-old killed by bulldozer his father was driving

Police said a 7-year-old-boy was accidentally killed by a bulldozer in Michigan.
Police said a 7-year-old-boy was accidentally killed by a bulldozer in Michigan.(Iron_Man_ via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A 7-year-old Michigan boy was killed instantly when he was run over by a bulldozer Thursday, officials said.

Michigan State Police said in a press release that the boy and his father were working with heavy machinery in a field near their home, with the boy riding on a trailer being pulled by a bulldozer.

Police said the boy fell from the trailer and was run over by the bulldozer. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The father and son’s identities were not released. Police said it was an accident and that drugs or alcohol were not a factor.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video provided by CSPD shows the suspect conducting a transaction inside a business.
Shopper robbed at knife-point in busy College Station parking lot
In what could be some sign of hope, fire survivor Niles Loudenslager weeps after finding his...
Bryan man working to recover after losing home in second fire in just over a year
Police investigate the scene where three Houston Police Department officers were shot near the...
Police: Suspect in custody after wounding 3 Houston officers
Alejandro Trevino (18), Christian Trevino (17), and Juan Eduardo Melendez (18) are facing...
Online petitions demand release of Texas brothers accused of killing stepfather
The College Station location has been closed for weeks after KBTX started investigating their...
FBI raids Center for Covid Control headquarters in Ill., future of College Station location uncertain

Latest News

Prosecutors in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers in George Floyd’s...
Defense: 3 officers at Floyd killing not trained adequately
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice holds up his dog Babydog as he comes to the end of his State of...
Gov tells Bette Midler to kiss dog’s ‘hiney’ - and shows it
The shooting happened near the Conrad Playground around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the...
Soccer mom with kids in car caught in hail of bullets at New Orleans playground
Man accused of convenience store murder sentenced to life without parole
Friday Evening Weather Update 1/28
Friday Evening Weather Update 1/28