Aggie Women’s Golf Sends Four Individuals to Lady Bulldog Invitational

ATHENS, Ga. – The No. 19 Texas A&M women’s golf team is sending four individuals to the Lady Bulldog Invitational at the par-72, 6,168-yard University of Georgia Golf Course Jan. 29-30.

“This tournament will be great experience for the four that we are sending,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “This is a course we will play at later in the season, so it will give us a great look at what we can expect down the line. It is one thing to practice, but to actually compete is a great chance to get better. This will be a solid opportunity to get better and refine some things as we get ready for our schedule to really get started.”

Who is Competing?

Hailee Cooper, Amber Park, Jennie Park and Brooke Tyree are set to compete at the individual tournament. The quartet of Aggies will play 36 holes of stroke play over the course of the two-day event.

The Field

Individuals from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Ole Miss, UAB, Wake Forest and Western Kentucky will be joining the Aggies at the invitational.

How to Keep Up

Fans can keep up with the live stats here. Results of each hole will be updated throughout the day.

