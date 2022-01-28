Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Kangaroo

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kangaroo is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for January 27, 2022.

This cutie is a two-year-old Terrier, American Pit Bull/Mix. Shelter staff says he knows some commands such as sit, lie down and shake. Kangaroo loves treats and affection.

“He always likes to be pet. He likes to do the lean, as I like to call it, where he leans on you,” said Jennifer Young, Aggieland Humane Society Executive Director. “He just loves to get the scratches. I don’t think I have seen his tail stop wagging anytime that I’ve been around him. He’s just a happy boy with a lot of love to give.”

Kangaroo is microchipped, vaccinated and neutered. If you’re interested in adopting this sweet boy, you can fill out an application here or in person during the shelter’s regular business hours.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.