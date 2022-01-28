Aggies Return to Reed for Saturday Night Showdown Against South Carolina

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team returns to Reed Arena for a 7:30 p.m. matchup Saturday against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Tickets are available for purchase at www.12thMan.com/MBBTickets.

Last Time Out

The Aggies fell at No. 19 LSU, 70-64, Wednesday to move to 15-5 (4-3 SEC) on the year. Quenton Jackson led the Aggies offensively as the Los Angeles native scored 20 points, his fifth-career game with at least 20 points. Andre Gordon poured in a season-high 18 points and buried four 3-pointers, and Tyrece Radford added 14 points.

Scouting the Aggies

A leading candidate for the SEC’s Sixth Man of the Year Award, Jackson tops the team in scoring at 13.0 per contest. Henry Coleman III ranks second at 10.8 points and 5.5 rebounds. In SEC games only, HCIII is the team’s leading scorer and rebounder at 14.6 and 6.3, respectively. Marcus Williams is third on the team at 9.6 points per game, while Radford is fourth at 9.5 and is the team’s leading rebounder at 5.6.

Scouting South Carolina

The Gamecocks enter the game on a two-game winning streak and are 12-7 (3-4 SEC) on the year. Erik Stevenson leads the team at 11.4 points per game and adds 4.3 rebounds. James Reese V is averaging 10.2 points, while Jermaine Cousinard is third at 10.1.

Promotions

Saturday’s contest is A&M’s BTHO Breast Cancer game. Fans who wear pink to the game in support of breast cancer awareness will purchase balcony admission for $5, and those fighting breast cancers and survivors receive free admission.

BTHO Breast Cancer shirts are available for purchase for $10, and 100% of the proceeds will benefit the Pink Alliance and the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. More information can be found at www.12thMan.com/bthobc.

The Fan Zone will be open at 6:30 p.m. at the north entrance of Reed Arena and includes a mix of free food, arcade games, face painting for kids and more.

Parking

Fans heading to the game are reminded about the parking procedures at Reed Arena. Fans that are season pre-paid parking permit holders along with TAMU and retiree permit holders are asked to “Show Their Barcode” to an attendant as they enter to park at Reed Arena.

· Season pre-paid parking permit holders may park at Reed Arena in Lots 100a, b, c, e, f, g.

· Accessible parking available in Lot 102 and a portion of Lot 100g for $5 CASH ONLY. Placards will be checked at lot entrances.

· General Basketball parking is available in Lots 61, 97, 100j (and 100a-c, e, f, g in limited quantities) for $5 CASH ONLY. Correct change is appreciated and helps traffic flow.

· TAMU and retiree permit holders may park in Lots 100a–c and e–g (in limited quantities), and 61, 97 and 100j for free with their valid Texas A&M permit beginning 2.5 hours pre-game.

Visit Gameday.12thMan.com/Basketball for more parking information.

Follow the Action

The game may be seen on SEC Network with Paul Sunderland and Daymeon Fishback on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access the game through the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices. Additionally, the game airs on the Aggie Radio Network or locally on 1620 AM/94.5 FM with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton calling the action.

