Brazos Valley Homeless Coalition conducts annual homeless Point-in-Time Count Thursday

By Andy Krauss
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 1:31 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the help of volunteers, the Brazos Valley Homeless Coalition conducted its annual homeless Point-in-Time (PIT) Count Thursday night.

The PIT Count happened in communities all over the country Thursday. A big reason it’s important is because it directly affects the amount of grant funding cities receive from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to help their homeless populations.

“We’ve done our homework ahead of time and made lists of places where homeless people have been known to go,” City of College Station Community Development Analyst Raney Whitwell said. “We’re going to hit all those places, and then if we have time, we will go other places that aren’t on the list.”

Whitwell says the count takes place at night because they want to see where people are sleeping. She also says it’s far less likely to count someone numerous times since people tend to be moving around more during the day. They also ask questions about how the people counted became homeless.

”Did they lose their job, or is it because of mental illness? Is it because of substance abuse?” Whitwell said. “Then when those grant funds do land in our community, we can turn around and put them into the services that would help those people that are on the streets.”

The grant funding will also be made available to other counties throughout the Brazos Valley to help their homeless populations.

“It’s really important to do this count every year just to let those people out there who are unsheltered know that they’re not forgotten,” Whitwell said. “There are people every day actively working to help them improve their situation. We’ve just got to know what they need.”

