Catholic Charities of Central Texas hosting drive-thru Giving Day for Brazos Valley community

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Catholic Charities of Central Texas is hosting a community drive-thru event Saturday, January 29 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. They are giving away diapers, wipes and hygiene kits to anyone in need in the Brazos Valley community--no questions asked. It will be located at their office on 1410 Cavitt Ave in Bryan, Texas. Joining First News at Four today to talk about the event was John Paci, director of the Brazos Valley unit of Catholic Charities of Central Texas.

Paci described the events origins, explaining that before the pandemic they had an annual luncheon fundraiser, but last year they replaced it with a more COVID-safe drive-thru giving day. The day was a success and they gave away many items to those in need and they received a lot of donations. This year, they are holding the event on a Saturday so more people can attend. For anyone who wants to help, they are still accepting donations.

On Saturday at the event they will have free tacos. They will also have prizes including pack and plays, baby supply kits, shower beauty kits, and laundry kits.

Those interested in getting more support from Catholic Charities of Central Texas can call their Brazos Valley office at 979-822-9340 or visit www.ccctx.org.

