College Station police searching for missing teen

Jacora Racon Paldo, 16
Jacora Racon Paldo, 16(Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are searching for a 16-year-old who went missing on Jan. 25.

Jacora Ravon Paldo was last seen in the 4000 block of Victoria Avenue around 3:50 p.m., Tuesday. She was wearing a red or black hoodie with blue jeans and green shoes.

Authorities believe Jacora could still be in the local area, possibly in the company of a young adult male.

Anyone with information should call CSPD at 979-764-3600.

