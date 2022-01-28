Former President Donald Trump to visit Conroe for Save America Rally

CONROE, Texas (KBTX) - Former President Donald Trump, Gov. Greg Abbott, and other special guests are set to take the stage Saturday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds for the Save America Rally.

Trump will deliver remarks at 7 p.m., according to an agenda posted by Liz Harrington, the chief spokeswoman for the former president.

Also speaking at the event are Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Commissioner Sid Mider, and many more.

Save America Announces Program Speakers for Conroe, Texas Rally

The rally starts at 4 p.m. with doors opening at 2 p.m.

Tickets are first come first serve.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s office has issued a transit alert for drivers.

Attention "Save America" rally ticket holders: The designated parking areas will ONLY be accessible from FM 3083,...

The designated parking areas will ONLY be accessible from FM 3083, whether you’re traveling east from the I-45 area or west from the Hwy 59 area (see map below). Once on FM 3083, you will drive to Airport Road, where you will be directed to the designated parking areas. DO NOT FOLLOW GPS RECOMMENDED ROUTES, Arrive Early and Expect Delays.

Parking on the paved roads near the rally area is prohibited and will result in congestion, which could hinder first responders’ ability to respond to any emergency. Additionally, parking on any paved road near the rally area may result in your vehicle being towed.

Parking is very limited; carpool if possible. Rideshare services (Uber, etc.) drop-off will be at the Lone Star Convention Center.

After the event, you may exit north or south onto Airport Road.

All questions regarding this event should be directed to 936-756-1010. Remember 911 should only be used in the event of a life threatening emergency.

