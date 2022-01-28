Grimes County expanding COVID-19 testing

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Grimes County officials are expanding COVID-19 testing availability to two days a week.

Now on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. anyone can get tested for COVID-19 in the drive-thru. Testing is available in Navasota, Bedias and Todd Mission.

No appointment is needed but a photo ID is required. Grimes County Emergency Management says the COVID-19 tests are not rapid tests.

The following are Grimes County Testing Centers

Bedias Civic Center 3652 Main St.

Todd Mission City Hall 21718 FM 1774

Navasota Locations Grimes County Fairgrounds on Tuesdays Navasota Center on Thursdays



We are adding Tuesdays to the COVID-19 testing schedule, starting this next week. Please note that the Navasota area testing will be held at the fairgrounds on Tuesdays and the Navasota Center on Thursdays. Posted by Grimes County Emergency Management on Friday, January 28, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.