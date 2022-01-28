Advertisement

Grimes County expanding COVID-19 testing

Free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing is available two days a week in Grimes County
(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Grimes County officials are expanding COVID-19 testing availability to two days a week.

Now on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. anyone can get tested for COVID-19 in the drive-thru. Testing is available in Navasota, Bedias and Todd Mission.

No appointment is needed but a photo ID is required. Grimes County Emergency Management says the COVID-19 tests are not rapid tests.

The following are Grimes County Testing Centers

  • Bedias Civic Center
    • 3652 Main St.
  • Todd Mission City Hall
    • 21718 FM 1774
  • Navasota Locations
    • Grimes County Fairgrounds on Tuesdays
    • Navasota Center on Thursdays

We are adding Tuesdays to the COVID-19 testing schedule, starting this next week. Please note that the Navasota area testing will be held at the fairgrounds on Tuesdays and the Navasota Center on Thursdays.

Posted by Grimes County Emergency Management on Friday, January 28, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video provided by CSPD shows the suspect conducting a transaction inside a business.
Shopper robbed at knife-point in busy College Station parking lot
In what could be some sign of hope, fire survivor Niles Loudenslager weeps after finding his...
Bryan man working to recover after losing home in second fire in just over a year
Police investigate the scene where three Houston Police Department officers were shot near the...
Police: Suspect in custody after wounding 3 Houston officers
Alejandro Trevino (18), Christian Trevino (17), and Juan Eduardo Melendez (18) are facing...
Online petitions demand release of Texas brothers accused of killing stepfather
The College Station location has been closed for weeks after KBTX started investigating their...
FBI raids Center for Covid Control headquarters in Ill., future of College Station location uncertain

Latest News

Texas now has more jobs than it did before the pandemic hit
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Texas A&M COVID-19 positivity rate remains high, but health officials hopeful trends will go down toward spring
Former President Donald Trump to visit Conroe for Save America Rally