Grimes County expanding COVID-19 testing
Free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing is available two days a week in Grimes County
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Grimes County officials are expanding COVID-19 testing availability to two days a week.
Now on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. anyone can get tested for COVID-19 in the drive-thru. Testing is available in Navasota, Bedias and Todd Mission.
No appointment is needed but a photo ID is required. Grimes County Emergency Management says the COVID-19 tests are not rapid tests.
The following are Grimes County Testing Centers
- Bedias Civic Center
- 3652 Main St.
- Todd Mission City Hall
- 21718 FM 1774
- Navasota Locations
- Grimes County Fairgrounds on Tuesdays
- Navasota Center on Thursdays
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.