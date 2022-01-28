Have some housework or yardwork that needs to be done? Send in a request to TAMU’s Big Event

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Big Event 2022 is coming up on March 26. It’s the largest one-day, student-run service project in the nation. Thousands of Aggies go out into the community and do service projects for their neighbors as a way to say thank you. They are now accepting requests from residents in need of a helping hand. The Big Event’s Director Meg Camele joined KBTX’s First News at Four to explain what they do.

Camele explained they will help with anything that “doesn’t require a power tool or a ladder over six feet.” In the past they have done things from dusting to yard work to making holiday scrapbooks.

The deadline to sign up is Feb. 20, and people are selected on a first come, first served basis. The first 2500 people who sign up are guaranteed to have student volunteers come out and the rest are waitlisted. They accept anyone living in the Bryan-College Station area who falls within a 25 mile radius of Texas A&M University.

Camele joined Big Event because of her older sister and how important it is to volunteer for her community.

“It’s something that for these four years you get to take part in, and it’s nearly impossible to replicate,” said Camele.

This year, to celebrate 40 years of the Big Event, they’re having a concert in Downtown Bryan on March 26. It’s a closed event only available to student volunteers, residents who request a job and up to four guests of the resident.

Anyone who would like to submit a request can head to their website.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

