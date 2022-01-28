Advertisement

Hundreds attend fundraising luncheon as Aggieland Humane Society works to care for more animals

By Caleb Britt
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Aggieland Humane Society held its annual “Inspiring Tails Fundraiser” Thursday in hopes of raising money to expand. The fundraiser supports upgraded facilities while helping to provide more spay and neuter services and serve more animals and people in the community. The event also brings awareness to the importance of fostering and adopting pets.

Influencer Isabella Boone attended the event and spoke about adopting her dog, Baloo the Bunny Eared Bully” while a student at Texas A&M University. She said adopting him from Aggieland Humane Society was a life-changing decision.

”What if there hadn’t been space for Baloo when the owners wanted to return him?” Boone said. “What if he wasn’t able to come back? I wouldn’t have been able to meet him, so I think it’s super important that we’re able to raise money and hopefully expand their efforts and build a better facility for them because they do so much and all their volunteers are so so incredible.”

Boone has followed in his mom’s footsteps and is also an influencer. He has over 200,000 followers on Instagram and has worked with brands like Petco, Sony and Bark Box.

