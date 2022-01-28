Advertisement

Huntsville Boy Scouts earn rank of Eagle Scout

Both scouts also plan to register as adult leaders for their troop
High school seniors earn rank of eagle scout in boy scout troop
High school seniors earn rank of eagle scout in boy scout troop(Josey Scout Lodge)
By Heather Falls
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:41 AM CST
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Koen Dunbar and Billy Moak recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America, the highest honor possible in the organization.

Koen and Billy plan to register as adult leaders and work with their troop in the future.

Both are high school seniors and members of the Huntsville High School Military Marching Band.

Billy has been accepted to attend Texas A&M University, he will be a member of the Corps of Cadets, the Fighting Texas Aggie band and major in Archaeology.

Koen plans to attend Lonestar College and then transfer to A&M.

