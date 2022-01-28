Advertisement

Kia recalls 410K vehicles; air bags might not work in crash

A woman walks past near a logo of Kia Corporation at the Seoul Mobility Show in Goyang, South...
A woman walks past near a logo of Kia Corporation at the Seoul Mobility Show in Goyang, South Korea, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.(Lee Jin-man | AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Kia is recalling more than 410,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix a problem that can stop the air bags from inflating in a crash.

The recall covers certain Forte small cars from the 2017 and 2018 model years, and Sedona minivans and Soul small SUVs from 2017 through 2019. The electric Soul also is included.

The Korean automaker says the air bag control computer cover can contact a memory chip and damage the electrical circuit. That could stop the air bags from inflating.

Dealers will inspect the computer and either update software or replace it.

Owners will be notified by mail starting March 21.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In what could be some sign of hope, fire survivor Niles Loudenslager weeps after finding his...
Bryan man working to recover after losing home in second fire in just over a year
Surveillance video provided by CSPD shows the suspect conducting a transaction inside a business.
Shopper robbed at knife-point in busy College Station parking lot
The College Station location has been closed for weeks after KBTX started investigating their...
FBI raids Center for Covid Control headquarters in Ill., future of College Station location uncertain
18-wheeler jackknifes after going wrong way along Hwy 6 in Robertson County
Police investigate the scene where three Houston Police Department officers were shot near the...
Police: Suspect in custody after wounding 3 Houston officers

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump to visit Conroe for Save America Rally
FILE PHOTO: A man was arrested Thursday after he crashed into Taylor Swift's NYC apartment...
Man crashes into Taylor Swift’s NY building, police say
Prosecutors in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers in George Floyd’s...
Prosecutors in Floyd killing probe use-of-force training
Jacora Racon Paldo, 16
College Station police searching for missing teen
Pansies and snapdragons are great ways to add some color to your winter garden!
Weekend Gardener: Put some color in your winter garden