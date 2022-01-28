Advertisement

Lady Tigers open golf season with 4th place finish

A&M Consolidated
By Mike Korczynski / A&M Consolidated Lady Tiger Golf
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAGNOLIA, Texas -- The A&M Consolidated girls golf team traveled to Lake Windcrest in Magnolia Tuesday and placed 4th out of 14 teams with a team score of 412, 3 strokes behind 3rd place Tomball Memorial in the first tournament of the spring season.

The Woodlands placed 2nd while Montgomery won the tournament with a team score of 368.

Gabby Ramirez led the team with 2 birdies and a 3rd place finish with an individual score of 87. Ashtyn Vollentine placed 6th with a score of 91, Campbell Gattis placed 3rd for the team with a score of 115 and Bella Nolan had a score of 119.

The JV team will compete on February 8th at Briarcrest Golf Club in Bryan while the varsity will step back on the course February 11th & 12th when the travel to Bastrop.

