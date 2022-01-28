Man accused of convenience store murder sentenced to life without parole

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brenham man accused of gunning down two convenience store employees, killing one, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

On Dec. 16, 2019 Rufus Lockett shot Anita Randle while robbing a College Station convenience store. According to investigators Randle was working the cashier when Lockett demanded money at gunpoint. After she complied Lockett shot her in the chest, killing her.

On Dec. 3, 2019, Lockett shot Binod Jethara after robbing a Bryan convenience store. Jethara survived but suffered extensive damage to his heart from the gunshot.

Both Bryan and College Station police departments worked to solve the crime and bring Lockett to justice. Their thorough investigation lead Lockett to admit to the shootings, he pleaded guilty to capital murder and aggravated robbery.

“This defendant erased one life and altered the course of countless others. For that, he will never again be permitted to walk free or leave the confines of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice,” said First Assistant District Attorney Brian Baker.

