Advertisement

Man accused of convenience store murder sentenced to life without parole

(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brenham man accused of gunning down two convenience store employees, killing one, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

On Dec. 16, 2019 Rufus Lockett shot Anita Randle while robbing a College Station convenience store. According to investigators Randle was working the cashier when Lockett demanded money at gunpoint. After she complied Lockett shot her in the chest, killing her.

On Dec. 3, 2019, Lockett shot Binod Jethara after robbing a Bryan convenience store. Jethara survived but suffered extensive damage to his heart from the gunshot.

Both Bryan and College Station police departments worked to solve the crime and bring Lockett to justice. Their thorough investigation lead Lockett to admit to the shootings, he pleaded guilty to capital murder and aggravated robbery.

“This defendant erased one life and altered the course of countless others. For that, he will never again be permitted to walk free or leave the confines of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice,” said First Assistant District Attorney Brian Baker.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video provided by CSPD shows the suspect conducting a transaction inside a business.
Shopper robbed at knife-point in busy College Station parking lot
In what could be some sign of hope, fire survivor Niles Loudenslager weeps after finding his...
Bryan man working to recover after losing home in second fire in just over a year
Police investigate the scene where three Houston Police Department officers were shot near the...
Police: Suspect in custody after wounding 3 Houston officers
Alejandro Trevino (18), Christian Trevino (17), and Juan Eduardo Melendez (18) are facing...
Online petitions demand release of Texas brothers accused of killing stepfather
The College Station location has been closed for weeks after KBTX started investigating their...
FBI raids Center for Covid Control headquarters in Ill., future of College Station location uncertain

Latest News

Friday Evening Weather Update 1/28
Friday Evening Weather Update 1/28
Texas A&M COVID-19 positivity rate remains high, but health officials hopeful trends will go down toward spring
Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse is one of the three locations where...
United Way’s ‘Ride2Health’ in need of volunteers
Grimes County expanding COVID-19 testing