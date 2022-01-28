News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Cassidy Bilsing. The Normangee High School senior has a 4.41 grade point average and ranks number one in her class. Cassidy is the President of National Honor Society, a class officer, active in the FFA, and is on the FCA leadership team. “She’s one of those students who no matter what’s going on, she’s ready to go and she’s willing to do whatever you need to be done. She takes the initiative. She’s our National Honor Society president and she has set up our blood drives, she made sure we had people there, people to work. She’s also helping spearhead some projects we’re going to be doing this semester.” Tara Martin: Chemistry/Physics Teacher

Athletically Cassidy plays basketball, is a member of the Normangee district champion tennis team and runs track. She was a state qualifier in the two mile and regional qualifier in the mile. She also placed fourth at state in cross country this past fall. “Cassidy’s work ethic is something that I wish I could clone. I wish every athlete that walks into our door had the drive and the motivation and just the go get it attitude that she has. She’s always taking care of her business. But yet when it comes to the athletic side, she’s 110% in.” Katie Lankford: Head Coach-Girls Track

After graduation Cassidy will be attending Baylor University and majoring in Psychology, she credits always staying focused on what’s important for her success through the years. “I’m focused on those things, even on the weekends, I’ll do homework on the weekends, or I’ll go run on the weekends, outside of school those are also my focuses, like it’s not just something that I’m doing for school or for athletics, it’s something I’m focused on in my life. It’s something important to me, and not just that I have to do it.” Said Bilsing

