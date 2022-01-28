Advertisement

No. 19 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Hosts ITA Kick-Off Weekend

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 19 Texas A&M men’s tennis team hosts No. 14 Arizona, No. 23 UCLA and Texas Tech at the annual ITA Kick-Off Weekend at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center this weekend. Matches begin at 2 p.m. (CT) on Saturday with the winner of the A&M vs UCLA match and Arizona vs Texas Tech showdown facing off on Sunday for a place in the ITA Team National Indoor Championships in Seattle in February.

“This weekend is a great opportunity for our team to show what we are made of,” head coach Steve Denton said. “We had a solid week of practice and know the team is really excited about competing at home. We will need to come out with a lot of energy. Our region has a tremendous amount of parity and will come down to who executes the best on the big points. All four of these teams are capable of advancing to Seattle. We should have a great weekend of tennis at the Mitchell Tennis Center.”

The Aggies opened the dual season last week with an impressive 5-2 victory at Arizona State. Buoyed by strong performances from a host of newcomers the Aggies earned the doubles point and singles wins by Matthis Ross, Giulio Perego, Guido Marson and No. 80 Luke Casper.

In addition to No. 80 Casper, Aggies in the latest ITA Singles Rankings include No. 74 Raphael Perot and No. 115 Schachter. Schachter also earned the No. 35 doubles ranking alongside Austin Abbrat. Ranked singles players in College Station this weekend include Arizona’s No. 53 Herman Hoeyeraal and UCLA’s No. 41 Alexander Hoogmartens and No. 96 Stefan Leustian.

The Bruins enter the weekend with a 1-0 record after defeating Saint Mary’s 7-0 on Tuesday. Arizona carries a 4-1 record into Saturday’s matches, earning a 4-3 win over then-No. 3 Texas and their only setback coming at the hands of Pepperdine last Sunday in Malibu. Texas Tech travels to the Brazos Velley sporting a 3-0 mark, most recently claiming a 4-3 triumph over SMU last weekend in Dallas.

The Aggies will take on Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Sunday at 6 p.m. following the conclusion of ITA Kick-Off Weekend. After taking on the Islanders, A&M will have a brief break in play before traveling to Tampa, Fla. to challenge USF on Feb. 12 at 12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video provided by CSPD shows the suspect conducting a transaction inside a business.
Shopper robbed at knife-point in busy College Station parking lot
In what could be some sign of hope, fire survivor Niles Loudenslager weeps after finding his...
Bryan man working to recover after losing home in second fire in just over a year
Police investigate the scene where three Houston Police Department officers were shot near the...
Police: Suspect in custody after wounding 3 Houston officers
Alejandro Trevino (18), Christian Trevino (17), and Juan Eduardo Melendez (18) are facing...
Online petitions demand release of Texas brothers accused of killing stepfather
The College Station location has been closed for weeks after KBTX started investigating their...
FBI raids Center for Covid Control headquarters in Ill., future of College Station location uncertain

Latest News

The Texas A&M baseball team huddles up during their first practice of 2022.
Aggie baseball begins Jim Schlossnagle era with first practice
Aggies Return to Reed for Saturday Night Showdown Against South Carolina
Aggie Women’s Golf Sends Four Individuals to Lady Bulldog Invitational
Fedora returns to the sidelines to coach USFL’s New Orleans Breakers
Fedora returns to the sidelines to coach USFL’s New Orleans Breakers