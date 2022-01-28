Reports of problems with reimbursement for at-home COVID tests

Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Recently the Biden-Harris Administration announced that insurance companies and group health plans would be required to cover the cost for at-home COVID-19 testing.
According to Health and Human Services, beginning January 15, people with private hecost-sharingthe alth insurance or people covered by a group health plan who purchase an FDA-approved over-the-counter COVID-19 test will be able to have those test costs covered by their plan or insurance. However, this is not the case for all insurance plans, especially those on Medicare Advantage plans.
“If you buy a test at a store, your insurance will reimburse you,” said President Joe Biden.
One group of people particularly impacted is retired teachers with certain Medicare Advantage plans. We reached out to the Teacher Retirement System of Texas. They directed us to a statement from their health insurance provider.
United Healthcare is one of the Medicare Advantage carriers that don’t offer at-home testing reimbursement. A statement on their website says tests must be ordered by a physician to qualify for reimbursement.
Right now the Biden Administration says the easiest option is to order the stay-at-home test directly from the government.
“We’re making one billion, one billion at-home tests available for you to order and be delivered to your home for free,” said President Biden. “Just visit COVIDtests.gov to know how to get that free test kit to your home.”
For those on Medicare, the State of Texas says they’ll cover the cost of at-home testing just like private insurance.