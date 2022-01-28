Advertisement

Shopper robbed at knife-point in busy College Station parking lot

Police say the incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. and the victim suffered a minor injury.
Surveillance video provided by CSPD shows the suspect conducting a transaction inside a business.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are looking for a person who robbed a shopper at knife-point Thursday morning in the parking lot of the Walmart store on Brothers Boulevard and Longmire Drive.

The suspect was seen running from the area following the robbery.

If you have any information contact CSPD at 979-764-3600.

No other details were immediately available.

