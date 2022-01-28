Shopper robbed at knife-point in busy College Station parking lot
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are looking for a person who robbed a shopper at knife-point Thursday morning in the parking lot of the Walmart store on Brothers Boulevard and Longmire Drive.
Police say the incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. and the victim suffered a minor injury.
The suspect was seen running from the area following the robbery.
If you have any information contact CSPD at 979-764-3600.
No other details were immediately available.
