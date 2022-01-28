Shopper robbed at knife-point in busy College Station parking lot

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are looking for a person who robbed a shopper at knife-point Thursday morning in the parking lot of the Walmart store on Brothers Boulevard and Longmire Drive.

Police say the incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. and the victim suffered a minor injury.

The suspect was seen running from the area following the robbery.

If you have any information contact CSPD at 979-764-3600.

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.