Advertisement

Texas A&M COVID-19 positivity rate remains high, but health officials hopeful trends will go down toward spring

(WIBW)
By Clay Falls
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M health experts say the new semester is going well, despite the high number of people testing positive for COVID-19. Their most recent positivity rate is 25.5% with 937 people testing positive last week.

The first week of January the positivity rate was already at 23.4%.

Dr. Martha Dannenbaum, Texas A&M Student Health Services Director says they expect cases to start decreasing going into the spring.

”We’re certainly in a better place because we have vaccination. We have therapeutics and we know so much more about how this condition transmits, we know it’s respiratory. We’re not as worried about the table and the door handles as we were two years ago,” Dannenbaum said.

So far 2,951 people associated with Texas A&M have tested positive this month. The positivity rate for the three week period is 24.5%.

“We know we have individuals who have tested positive in looking at our positivity rate on the sites that Texas A&M monitors it’s been pretty stable,” she said.

Meanwhile Bryan ISD officials say they are seeing an above average amount of cases in their students. Bryan ISD’s Dashboard shows 33 current staff with positive cases and 339 current students with positive cases.

College Station ISD’s Dashboard shows three new staff cases, 34 new student cases and 302 active cases.

We have our previous story on back to school concerns here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video provided by CSPD shows the suspect conducting a transaction inside a business.
Shopper robbed at knife-point in busy College Station parking lot
In what could be some sign of hope, fire survivor Niles Loudenslager weeps after finding his...
Bryan man working to recover after losing home in second fire in just over a year
Police investigate the scene where three Houston Police Department officers were shot near the...
Police: Suspect in custody after wounding 3 Houston officers
Alejandro Trevino (18), Christian Trevino (17), and Juan Eduardo Melendez (18) are facing...
Online petitions demand release of Texas brothers accused of killing stepfather
The College Station location has been closed for weeks after KBTX started investigating their...
FBI raids Center for Covid Control headquarters in Ill., future of College Station location uncertain

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump to visit Conroe for Save America Rally
Jacora Racon Paldo, 16
College Station police searching for missing teen
Pansies and snapdragons are great ways to add some color to your winter garden!
Weekend Gardener: Put some color in your winter garden
1/28
Friday PinPoint Forecast 1/28