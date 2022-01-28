Texas A&M COVID-19 positivity rate remains high, but health officials hopeful trends will go down toward spring

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M health experts say the new semester is going well, despite the high number of people testing positive for COVID-19. Their most recent positivity rate is 25.5% with 937 people testing positive last week.

The first week of January the positivity rate was already at 23.4%.

Dr. Martha Dannenbaum, Texas A&M Student Health Services Director says they expect cases to start decreasing going into the spring.

”We’re certainly in a better place because we have vaccination. We have therapeutics and we know so much more about how this condition transmits, we know it’s respiratory. We’re not as worried about the table and the door handles as we were two years ago,” Dannenbaum said.

So far 2,951 people associated with Texas A&M have tested positive this month. The positivity rate for the three week period is 24.5%.

“We know we have individuals who have tested positive in looking at our positivity rate on the sites that Texas A&M monitors it’s been pretty stable,” she said.

Meanwhile Bryan ISD officials say they are seeing an above average amount of cases in their students. Bryan ISD’s Dashboard shows 33 current staff with positive cases and 339 current students with positive cases.

College Station ISD’s Dashboard shows three new staff cases, 34 new student cases and 302 active cases.

