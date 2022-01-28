United Way’s ‘Ride2Health’ in need of volunteers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The United Way of the Brazos Valley is starting a rideshare program called Ride2Health and they’re looking for volunteers to help get people to their healthcare appointments.

The transportation program won a $25,000 grant after receiving online votes from the community. Those funds led UWBV to launch a pilot program with three local partner organizations, including the Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse, Health for All and Health Point.

Due to COVID-19, United Way has had trouble bringing in volunteers to help drive patients to their appointments.

“We just need volunteers. We need people who are willing to take people in their own vehicle to a health care appointment,” said Peggi Goss, vice president of community impact.

In the Brazos Valley, one of the biggest obstacles for access to medical care is shown to be the lack of transportation for patients. Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse Executive Director, Crystal Crowell, said that with making transportation more accessible, clients’ treatment will improve.

“To be able to connect our clients with people that can get them to their appointments really will help them get into treatment and also more importantly, stay in treatment,” Crowell said.

Crowell said that she believes in the Brazos Valley to help and make an impact on these patients in need.

“We know this community is such a great community. They always pitch in to help. They support one another and I know that we will get volunteers for this program and really get it up and running,” said Crowell.

To be a volunteer, you must be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Volunteers will be required to submit to a background screen and provide proof of current driver’s license and full coverage insurance. To fill out a volunteer form and learn more about Ride2Health, click here.

