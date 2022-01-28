Weekend Gardener: Put some color in your winter garden

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Just because it’s winter doesn’t mean you can’t have some color in your yard!

“Pansies are still available in the market as well as those snapdragons and dianthus. And go ahead and put them in the ground, pot ‘em up, whatever you want to do to give yourself that little sparkle with color,” says Jayla Fry with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension.

There are even some fun plants that should be ready in time for Valentine’s Day. Cyclamen have a reddish-pink hue and you can’t go wrong with geraniums.

